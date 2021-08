KOTA BHARU: The Road Transport Department (RTD) together with the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) will continue to implement the ‘JPJ Prihatin’ programme to help commercial vehicle drivers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

RTD director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim said driven by their deep concern over the welfare of the bus, lorry and rental car drivers, the department and PPIM have provided them assistance in the form of food baskets.

He said in Kelantan alone they have donated 150 food baskets with the cooperation of the State Commercial Vehicle Operators Association.

”We sympathise those in the transportation sector who lost their source of income following inter- district and state restrictions and hope the move will help ease their burden,” he told reporters, here today.

In another development, Zailani said, in response to calls by the government, JPJ had implemented the Covid-19 Ops Patuh and Road Safety Advocacy.

He said the operation was focused on road safety and compliance of the Ministry of Health standard operating procedures by drivers of commercial and private vehicles, in line with the compounding power under Section 25, Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“Since the operation was conducted in early January, 55 cases were recorded nationwide and the offences include exceeding the passenger limit for private or public transport, not providing QR Code, passenger log book, temperature check device and hand sanitisers, he added. — Bernama