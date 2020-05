SHAH ALAM: The Road Transport Department (RTD) is targeting RM5 million in revenue collection today following the reopening of all its counters which were closed since the Movement Control Order was enforced two months ago.

RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said the revenue collection was forecasted for counter transactions nationwide from 8am to 4pm.

“In Selangor alone, we expect to collect up to RM1.6 million of revenue (today),” he told reporters after visiting Selangor RTD here today.

Shaharuddin said 82 RTD offices have begun operating throughout the country, with 17 mobile offices also set up to facilitate over the counter transactions.

He said RTD had previously reopened counters for several services in stages, focusing on commercial vehicles first, to support the country’s economic development.

“Services involving commercial vehicles have been in operation since April 29, and as of May 12, a total of RM83 million had been collected,” he said

Meanwhile, Shaharuddin reminded those whose motor vehicle licence (MVL) or driver’s licence had expired not to rush to RTD to renew them, as they were exempted from doing so under the Movement Control Order.

He said members of the public could still drive on the road with an expired licence, as long as they brought along a valid insurance cover note.

