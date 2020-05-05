RTD resumes road tax and driving licence renewals at post offices today

PETALING JAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) said today that renewal services of road tax and driving licences at post offices nationwide has resumed.

The department said the move was decided following the announcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) where all economic and business sectors are allowed to resume operations.

It said while individuals and private vehicle owners may renew their driving licence and road tax, they are still entitled to the renewal exemption as announced by the Transport Minister on March 24.

However, they will be required to have valid motor insurance coverage if they wish to continue driving with road tax that expired during the duration of the MCO.

The RTD said it was aware of the numerous public complaints it had received of the partial closure of its offices which currently serve only matters related to commercial vehicles, commercial vehicle drivers and other related transactions.

It said the partial closure was a move to contain the Covid-19 outbreak and the RTD will open up more of its services in stages.