RTD seizes seven vehicles driven by UNHCR cardholders

PADANG BESAR: The Perlis Road Transport Department (RTD) has seized seven vehicles driven by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholders, through ‘Op Pemandu Warga Asing’ (Op Pewa) operations conducted from April 1 to June 28.

Its director, Fatimah Mohamed Ali Piah, said that the seizures involved three motorcycles, three cars and a lorry, under Section 26 (1) and Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

She said that the department also issued summonses against the individuals involved, comprising six Myanmar nationals and one Pakistani, for driving without a valid licence.

“RTD also issued summonses to local vehicle owners who offered rental services to foreigners without a valid licence,” she added.

Fatimah said that during today’s operation, a total of 33 foreigners had been issued summonses for various offences, including insurance and registration numbers.

She also warned that stern actions would be taken against all local vehicle owners if they are caught offering illegal rental services to foreigners who do not have a valid licence, under Section 16 of the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) Act 2010. If convicted, the drivers can be fined up to RM500,000. — Bernama