PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) has set up a special committee to review the department’s procedures and work practices to address the issue of power abuse and corruption among its personnel.

Its director-general Datuk Shaharuddin Khalid (pix) said the special committee, which was set up last week, was given a two-week period to provide reports and suggestions for improvements to the procedures and work practices currently implemented.

“The special committee is led by RTD Integrity Division director. The committee is given enough space to provide reports and suggestions for improvements which we will also share with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),“ he told a press conference after participating in the “Ops Khas Lebih Muatan” here today.

Shaharuddin said the establishment of the special committee did not focus only on the arrest of Penang RTD enforcement officers by the MACC but the department’s overall improvement efforts.

Last Wednesday, 30 individuals, including 24 Penang RTD officers were remanded for seven days to assist in the probe into alleged involvement in corruption by protecting lorry drivers who committed various traffic offences in Penang.

Yesterday, 22 more enforcement officers from Penang RTD were arrested to assist investigations. — Bernama