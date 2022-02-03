RTD: Syndicates using Facebook to sell cloned cars

SEREMBAN: The cloned car syndicates have employed latest tactic by advertising the vehicles openly through social media especially Facebook, said Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (RTD) director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf.

He said compared with before, where the sale of cloned vehicles was done discreetly, the new tactic enabled the public to obtain information on the cheap price offers easily on social media.

“Luxury vehicles from neighbouring countries are imported due to the high local demand. Luxury car fans are willing to ignore the law as long as they can get the car of their dream at a cheaper price.

“Usually, buyers are aware that these are cloned vehicles and they are attracted by the cheap prices compared to those in the market.

“The prices offered for the cloned vehicles are illogical, namely, starting from RM5,000 to RM20,000 for brands like Honda Jazz and Mini Cooper,” he told a media conference at the Negeri Sembilan RTD public auction here, today.

He said cloned vehicles posed an implication to the driver and passengers in case of a mishap as they are not covered by insurance.

He added that from 2016 until now, RTD had seized 64 cloned vehicles in the state, based on public complaints and operations conducted.

Four cloned vehicles – a Suzuki Swift, a Volkswagen Golf, a Toyota Grandis and a RXZ motorcycle – were seized last year.

Cloned vehicle users could be charged under Section 7(1), Section 108 (3) (f), Section 108 (3) (e), and Section 90 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In another development, Hanif said the state RTD would hold a public auction on 83 seized vehicles at the Taman Tasik Jaya Community Hall here on Feb 15.

He said 400 auction books were being sold at the Seremban, Kuala Pilah and Jempol RTD branches at RM50 each.

The public could view the vehicles at the Seremban RTD Seized Vehicles Storage Area from 9 am to 4 pm on Feb 7-10, he added. — Bernama