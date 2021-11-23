RTD to conduct Op Sedar from tomorrow to track down uninsured vehicles

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) will conduct an operation dubbed Op Sedar nationwide, starting tomorrow, to track down vehicles that do not have insurance coverage.

Its director-general, Datuk Zailani Hashim (pix), in a statement today said monitoring and enforcement actions would be done through roadblocks at selected locations.

“Road users who do not have insurance coverage will cause inconvenience to other vehicle owners in the event of any kind of accident.

“Owner of vehicles that do not have insurance coverage can be fined not exceeding RM1,000 and have their driving licence suspended for 12 months,“ he said.

Zailani added that when Op Sedar is implemented, the RTD will also provide its mobile facility for the public to renew road tax and driving licences.

-Bernama