PUTRAJAYA: Starting July, the Road Transport Department (RTD) will fully implement its JPJeBid tender system for vehicle registration numbers in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur starting with registration number VDP, Bernama reported.

RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said the department was satisfied with the system as it did not encounter any problems of access despite the 8,000 transactions that took place during the last bidding period.

“The bidding will be held every week for five days for each number before moving to the next series and so on,“ he said after revealing the results of the last JPJeBid for the VDN series, today.

He said 903 bids used the JPJeBid system for the VDN series with the highest bid of RM158,000 for the number VDN 1.

Of the 903 bids, 463 were successful, earning RM1.31 million for the department.

The pilot project for the JPJeBid system was held in April for Putrajaya for the registration number beginning with the letters FC.

Shaharuddin said the department was considering implementing the system in stages nationwide starting with Johor, Selangor and Penang.