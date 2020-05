KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department of Malaysia (RTD) will reopen its Driver’s Training and Testing sector effective June 1.

The RTD said in a statement today that the operation of the Driving Institute and the driver’s licensing process by RTD would be implemented during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) with operating hours from 8am to 4pm.

“Authorised services include driver’s education curriculum driving training services, pre-test driving services, theory and practical (circuit and road) testing services and computerised legal test services at RTD-accredited testing centres,“ the statement said.

In the meantime, the public is required to comply with the instructions issued by adopting new norms in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council. - Bernama