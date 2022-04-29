RTD uses gopro to record traffic offenders

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 128 surveillance cameras will be used by members of the Road Transport Department’s (RTD) motorcycle enforcement unit nationwide to detect offences committed by road users, especially during the Aidilfitri festive season.

RTD director -general Datuk Zailani Hashim said the unit would conduct patrol in areas identified as hotspots and would focus on nine main offences that were identified as the cause of fatal road accidents.

“Roadblocks will be mounted as usual and with the increase in the volume of vehicles on the road, monitoring will be done by members equipped with GoPro Max 360 surveillance cameras,“ he told a press conference at ‘kick-off’ programme for the Aidilfitri operation at the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza here last night.

The operation starts today and will end on May 9.

Zailani said the surveillance camera would be used to detect traffic offenders, including those not wearing safety helmet or seat belt, over-taking at double lines, violating traffic lights, using mobile phone while driving and over-loading for commercial vehicles.

Based on the recordings, the vehicle owners would be called for questioning before action is taken against them, he added.

Meanwhile, Zailani said he said during the operation conducted from 9 pm until midnight yesterday, a total of 1,137 vehicles were inspected with 279 vehicles taken action against and 508 summonses were issued for various offenses, including for having no driving license and expired road tax.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police, National Anti-Drug Agency, Department of Environment, Immigration Department and Plus Expressways Bhd, involving 198 persdonnel. — Bernama