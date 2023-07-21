RTK 2.0 one-stop verification centre to open at Putrajaya immigration headquarters

PUTRAJAYA: A one-stop centre will be opened for the Labour Recalibration Programme 2.0 (RTK 2.0) verification process at the Immigration Department Headquarters, Putrajaya starting this August 15, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said registered employers and employees can walk-in at the RTK 2.0 one-stop centre without having to wait for an appointment call for the verification process.

“This verification centre is to facilitate employers who register and expedite the RTK 2.0 process. The temporary employment visit pass (PLKS) can also be issued immediately to the foreign workers involved,“ he told a press conference after the 2023 Immigrations Day Celebration here today.

On Jan 10, the government announced the implementation of RTK 2.0 and Relaxation Plan for Hiring Foreign Workers as a measure to meet the needs of employers of the various economic sectors.

From Jan 27 to July 14, Saifuddin Nasution said the RTK 2.0 programme had received and registered 379,668 applications involving 51,753 employers and 720,099 workers of which 203,677 verifications were completed.

He said an RTK 2.0 verification centre would also be opened at selected locations in the Klang Valley area to be announced later.

Saifuddin Nasution also announced that a Putrajaya Passport Office branch would be opened at Shaftsbury Putrajaya Mall in Precinct 1 here, to reduce congestion especially during peak hours at the Headquarters Passport Office in Precinct 2 here.

He said the passport office is expected to facilitate the communities living around the Putrajaya area such as Serdang, Sungai Besi, Dengkil, Cyberjaya, Bangi and Cheras

“This (office) is in the final phase of completion and will open in two or three months... currently minor renovation work is in progress,“ he said.

He said a total of 1,613,751 passports were issued nationwide from Jan 1 to June 30 this year.

“Of the number, the passport office at the Putrajaya headquarters processed and issued 68,416 passports,” he said adding that daily an average of 400 passports are being processed and issued at this office.-Bernama