RTK-Ag test kits to be distributed to Perak Adun service centres

IPOH: The Perak government, through the state Health Department (JKN), has prepared 1,000 free self-test Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits (RTK-Ag) for each of 59 state assembly (ADUN) service centres as a precautionary measure against the spread of the Covid-19 infection during this festive season.

State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said the distribution of the test kits was to assist in controlling and breaking the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

“A total of 1,000 rapid test kits will be given to each ADUN service centre and then distributed to the public,“ he told reporters during the Hari Raya celebration at the Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh here today.

In another development, he said so far there was no need to open quarantine centres as the health system had improved and Covid-19-infected patients could undergo quarantine at home.

“Most Covid-19 patients are in Categories One and Two where they only undergo home quarantine, and their recovery is within two to three days,” he added.

The daily Covid-19 number of infections has continued to decline, with under 2,000 cases reported for the second consecutive day.

- Bernama