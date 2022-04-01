RTK-Ag test to cost no more than RM60 for international arrivals at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has decided that the Covid-19 RTK-Ag test should not cost more than RM60 for individuals arriving on international flights at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) here.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor (pix) said the state government has agreed that the current RM160 price was too high and the RM60 limit was the most suitable, especially for foreign travellers.

He said that at the federal level, the RTK-Ag test cost was RM100 for Malaysians and RM160 for non-Malaysians arriving on international flights.

“However, in Sabah, we decided that it will cost not more than RM60 for all international arrivals. After more than two years, we are now very eager to welcome tourists here,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the state government through the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) is aggressively pursuing the resumption of more than 200 direct international flights into Sabah, as the country opens up its international borders starting today.

As such, he urged tourism industry players to capitalise on Sabah’s strategic location to attract more airlines to the state.

Hajiji said he was happy to note that STB was also working with airlines to assist them in re-establishing direct flights for domestic and international travel.

“Before the pandemic, KKIA has managed 236 direct international flights from 22 cities. I urge industry players and stakeholders to work together to ensure that Sabah’s tourism rises to its former glory and remain as one of Malaysia’s favourite tourism destinations,” he said. — Bernama