RTK2.0: Application opens from Jan 27

PUTRAJAYA: Employers can start applying for recruitment of foreign workers through the Labour Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0 from Jan 27, Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said.

In a briefing session on the RTK2.0 here today, he said the application can be made online at https://imigresen-online.imi.gov.my/myimms/main before they can receive an appointment date from the Immigration Department (JIM).

“Once they have an appointment date, the employers have to go to the Foreign Workers Division at JIM headquarters in Putrajaya or any state JIM office together with the registered foreign workers for verification.

“The approval process will take only one day to complete. Once complete, the employers have to take their foreign workers for medical examination by the Foreign Workers Medical Examination Monitoring Agency (FOMEMA) to ensure that they are healthy and able to work in their respective sectors.

“The next process will be the payment of recalibration fee, visas, temporary work visit pass (PLKS), processing fees and levies. When all documents are complete, the employers can print the PLKS,” he said, adding that JIM had never appointed any individual or agency as an agent or a middleman for the programme.

The RTK, which initially ended on Dec 31, will continue for another year, effective immediately.

Yesterday, Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar said the Foreign Worker Employment Relaxation Plan was implemented to expedite the foreign worker employment application and approval processes for five critical sectors and sub-sectors.

The sectors and sub-sectors are manufacturing, construction, plantation, agriculture and services (restaurants only). - Bernama