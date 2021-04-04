RTM celebrates 75th anniversary with 75-minute concert

KUALA LUMPUR: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight presented the ‘Konsert Kita RTM Gemilang Selamanya’ uninterrupted for 75 minutes in conjunction with its 75th anniversary and the 60th anniversary of RTM Orchestra.

The concert which began at 9 pm was attended by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and Broadcasting Department director-general Datuk Ruzain Idris.

It was aired live via TV2 and RTM Facebook.

According to a statement of the Broadcasting Department, the concert was held across communication mediums to give effective impact in celebration of all RTM staff.

A team of 48 RTM Orchestra musicians led by Datuk Mokhzani Ismail and Jaffar Abdul Rahman (Jari) were involved to make the concert a success.

Among the artistes who performed at the concert were Datuk Jamal Abdillah, Misha Omar, Jaclyn Victor, Azharina Azhar, Ramlah Ram, Rohana Jalil, Haqiem Rusli, Floor 88 and Aspalela Abdullah. - Bernama