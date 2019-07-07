RTM fully prepared to go digital

KANGAR: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) is fully prepared to switch from the current analogue broadcasting to digital broadcasting.

Broadcasting director-general Abdul Muis Shefii said the results of the trial run of the station’s two digital channels, namely the 24-hour Berita Ehwal Semasa (BES) news channel and the high-definition RTM Sports channel, had been very satisfying.

“The trial-run has been successful in meeting the required standards,” he told Bernama when met at the Perlis Broadcasting Director Cup Futsal Carnival 2019 here today.

Abdul Muis, however, did not give the exact date when the fully digital transmission would commence.

Prior to this, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo had reportedly said that RTM’s transition from analogue to digital broadcasting was expected to commence in the middle of this year.

Meanwhile, the carnival, which was held in conjunction with the 76th birthday of Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, was also attended by the Raja Muda, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Also present was Perlis Broadcasting director Ahmad Zaki Mustafa.

A total of 71 teams competed in the carnival which offered a total cash prize of RM7,000.

The Fighters A team won the Under-12 category, while Ally B team won the Under-17 category and the MFC team bagged the Open category title. — Bernama