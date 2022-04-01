RTM needs rejuvenation to remain relevant: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) needs to be rejuvenated to remain competitive and relevant in the broadcasting world, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said RTM should adapt itself and be prepared to embrace changes in all aspects, especially in terms of service delivery.

“In other words, RTM needs to transform. RTM can now be considered to have reached maturity. As a mature organisation, RTM should undergo the rejuvenation process so that it won’t age,” he said in his speech at the launching of RTM’s 76th anniversary celebration here today.

His speech was read out by Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) secretary-general Datuk Mohammad Mentek.

Annuar said since transformation is inevitable, RTM should not stop making efforts to strive for improvements and renewals in every aspect of its service.

He said elements of creativity and innovativeness should be emphasised in efforts to find good ideas and methods so that practical and strategic action could be taken to realise the desired transformation.

“I was given to understand that the RTM Transformation Plan has been implemented since last year and moves to bring about changes and improvements are being taken for the three broadcasting platforms of RTM.

“I was also informed that the transformation process is being undertaken in phases over a three-year period (2021-2023),” he added.

As such, he suggested that every proposal for upgrading and renewal be planned based on data and the findings of studies.

He said planning based on accurate data is important to prevent RTM from being trapped in a comfort zone and feeling self-satisfied.

He said the preferences of audiences and aspirations of stakeholders are important and should be considered in setting the transformation agenda for the TV channel, radio station and digital media platform of RTM.

Annuar said as the government’s official broadcasting station, RTM had been consistent in fulfilling its responsibility of disseminating information and news throughout the country.

Citing an example, he said when the country was hit by major floods on Dec 18 last year, RTM aired news on the floods on TV and radio every hour.

He said records showed that 3,120 bulletins and 10,827 news items on floods were aired during that period.

“I would like to congratulate RTM, especially its news team, because their determination in gathering news and making timely reports had somewhat improved the image of the government in the eyes of the rakyat,” he said.

At the ceremony, Mohammad also launched the RTM Strategic Plan 2021-2025 which, among others, outlines integrated, systematic and dynamic planning for comprehensive development of RTM.

Also launched was the upgrading of the TV Okey channel to high definition (HD). - Bernama