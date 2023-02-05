RTM officer killed in car crash

KUANTAN: A Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) News Unit assistant director and a lorry driver died, while six others were injured in an accident involving three vehicles at KM18 Jalan Lipis-Benta, Lipis, today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said in the 1.40 pm incident, Mohd Zubairi Abdullah, 47, who was attached to RTM’s Angkasapuri headquarters in Kuala Lumpur and the lorry driver Chang Kai Meng, 58, died on the spot due to the impact of the crash.

He said initial investigation revealed that Mohd Zubairi was driving a Toyota Wish with his four children and a niece from Lipis to Kuala Lumpur.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the car driven by Mohd Zubairi skidded into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the lorry driven by Chang.

“The lorry Chang and his daughter were in was then rear-ended by a Toyota Hilux driven by a 26-year-old man. However, the Toyota Hilux driver escaped unhurt,” he said when contacted here today.

Azli said the postmortem of the two victims will be conducted once their Covid-19 test results are available are obtained while the injured victims were taken to Lipis Hospital for further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama