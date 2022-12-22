RTM remains govt’s main medium to disseminate accurate, authentic info

KUALA LUMPUR: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) remains the main medium for the government in disseminating true and authentic information to the people, according to Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching said.

As such, she said in line with the important roles played by the agency, as well as the rapid development of digital information and technology, the broadcasting industry should also grow along with the current needs.

“RTM plays a very important role, especially in helping the government to disseminate true and authentic information to the people free of charge because there are other platforms available out there (offering the same services) but for a fee.

“So, that’s why RTM becomes the main platform for the government...I’m impressed to see the various channels offered by RTM, not only television channels, but also national and state radio channels in various languages, to ensure that no one is left behind,” she told reporters after making a visit to Angkasapuri here today.

Teo said digitisation of information dissemination was also paramount and in line with RTM’s goals and objectives.

Teo arrived at Wisma TV RTM at 1.55 pm and was greeted by RTM Deputy Director-General of Broadcasting (Operations) Putri Joliana Yaacob and Deputy Secretary-General (Strategic and Creative Industry) Mastura Ahmad Mustafa.

The deputy minister was then briefed on RTM’s roles and operations by Putri Joliana.

It was Teo’s first visit and briefing session with the Broadcasting Department since her appointment as Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital. - Bernama