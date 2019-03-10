RTM to air All England final ‘live’ tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will be carrying a live telecast of All England Open Badminton Championships 2019 final especially to enable Malaysians watch the men’s doubles final involving Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik tonight.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said RTM HD Sports via TV1 would be airing the event from 7.30pm.

“Tq. I have checked. TV1 and RTM HD Sports will air Live Badminton All England tonight on March 10, 7.30 pm @SyedSaddiq” he said in a posting on Twitter today.

He said this was in response to an enquiry by a Twitter user Hormat Sikit Darjah 3 @ scromix who wanted to know whether local television stations would be airing the Malaysian doubles in the final live.

Early this morning Aaron-Wooi Yik proved they were giant slayers when they defeated Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the semi-finals.

In the match at Arena Birmingham, the national pair subdued the Indonesian pair ranked ninth in the world 12-21, 22-20, 21-19. — Bernama