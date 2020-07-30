RTS fare will not be costly - Wee

JOHOR BARU: The government will ensure that the fare for the proposed Rapid Transit System (RTS) connecting Singapore and Malaysia will not be costly, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix).

He said the government has to consider the interests of the rakyat when deciding on the fare for the RTS, which is scheduled for completion in 2026.

“Whatever the amount, we will decide the same fare but in their respective currencies, and that will be announced before (RTS begins) operation.

“It will not be costly. We have to consider the B40 group and those who are daily commuters,” he told a press conference on the resumption of the RTS project here today.

To a question, Wee denied that the fare will be fixed at SG10.

“We have to care for the interests of people. Your figure is incorrect. That is all I can confirm,” he said.

Asked if the current economic situation would result in delays or an increase in costs, Wee said he is confident that the project would be developed according to schedule.

“This project will be treated with urgency because of the Johor Causeway congestion. Both countries have held implementation discussions, and the first four years is for public infrastructure and the next year for its system.

“So, it will be on schedule and begin operation at the end of 2026,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement here, Malaysia and Singapore said they have successfully concluded three key agreements necessary to resume the RTS project.

They have concluded an agreement to amend the RTS Link Bilateral Agreement between the Malaysian and Singapore governments.

Apart from that, a joint-venture agreement between Singapore’s SMRT RTS Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMRT Corporation Limited, and Malaysia’s Prasarana RTS Operations Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, to constitute RTS Operations Pte Ltd as an operator (OpCo), has also been signed.

In addition, the Malaysian government and Singapore’s Land Transport Authority have also signed a concession agreement to appoint RTS Operations as the OpCo for the first 30-year concession period.

“Today’s event marks the culmination of several months of hard work, during which officials on both sides worked closely to find a common way forward on this project, despite the challenges faced during the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic,” said the statement.

Both countries said the successful resumption of the RTS Link Project underscores the deep and enduring bilateral relationship between the two countries, and the collective desire to strengthen their win-win partnership.

“When completed, the RTS Link will ease Causeway congestion, improve connectivity, foster people-to-people ties and generate shared economic and social benefits,” said the statement.

The project is expected to cost about RM3.7 billion, with the specifications having been agreed upon by Malaysia and Singapore. — Bernama