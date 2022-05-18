RTS project expected to cause some traffic congestion in JB: Mayor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) project is expected to cause some congestion in the city centre here, says Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman.

He said this was because the contractors had begun carrying out construction work including the procedure to transfer utility infrastructure.

“There will be some congestion in Johor Bahru after this when the RTS project begins moving aggressively because the contractors and sub-contractors appointed are carrying out the work simultaneously.

“This means that the area in Stulang Laut, R&F Mall JB shopping centre to the RTS area in Bukit Chagar will see development work moving in full swing,“ he told reporters when met at the MBJB Aidilfitri Open House here, today.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was also present.

Therefore, Mohd Noorazam hoped that the people in Johor Bahru could remain patient as the project would be beneficial to the people of Johor as well as the country in general.

“This project is expected to be completed in 2024 for the infrastructure phase and will be fully completed in 2026. The safety of the people of Johor Bahru will be taken into account because this project also involves building structures up to 25 metres in height.

“It is possible that traffic on certain routes will be diverted, but it has not been finalised,“ he said.

The RTS line is a four-kilometre rail network connecting the Bukit Chagar Station, Johor Bahru and Woodlands in Singapore. - Bernama