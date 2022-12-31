Rubber Production Incentive activated for December 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 (Bernama) -- The Rubber Production Incentive (IPG) for smallholders has been activated in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak for December 2022, the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) said.

In a statement today, the agency said the average farm-level price for cup lump or scrap rubber in December was RM2.30 per kg for Peninsular Malaysia, RM1.95 per kg for Sabah, and RM2.00 per kg for Sarawak.

MRB said the activated IPG for scrap rubber and latex for the month in Peninsular Malaysia is 20 sen a kg for 50 per cent dry rubber content (DRC) and 40 sen a kg for 100 per cent DRC.

In Sabah, the rate is 55 sen a kg for 50 per cent DRC and RM1.10 a kg for 100 per cent DRC, while in Sarawak, it is 50 sen a kg for 50 per cent DRC and RM1.00 a kg for 100 per cent of DRC.

Meanwhile, the IPG for latex, fixed at 90 sen per kg for 100 per cent DRC, is also activated when the scrap rubber IPG is activated.

MRB said that smallholders in the country are eligible to receive IPG payments based on the December 2022 production from Jan 1-31, 2023.

Since January 2019, the IPG has been activated when the average monthly price of Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 free on board is at RM6.10 per kg or the farm-gate price of scrap rubber is at RM2.50 per kg or less. - Bernama