SEGAMAT: A rubber tapper was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with murdering two elderly men in Buloh Kasap on July 12.

Muhammad Huzairi Razali, 34 is accused of having murdered Ku Cheng Liong, 75, at a coffee shop in Jalan Abdullah, here at 5.50pm on July 12.

The father of three is also accused of killing Ng Wan Hong, 61, at a durian stall in Jalan Ibrahim, here at 6.03pm on the same day.

No plea was taken from the accused as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Magistrate Salina Omar set Aug 25 for next mention, pending a mental health examination report from Hospital Permai in Johor Bahru.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Zubaidah Helmaterlidi appeared for the prosecution while Muhammad Huzairi was unrepresented. — Bernama