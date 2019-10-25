Rubber tapper fined RM5,000 for possessing pornographic materials

RAUB: A rubber tapper was fined RM5,000 by the sessions court here today for possessing pornographic materials on his mobile phone.

Judge Mazelan Jamaludin passed the sentence after Ruziman Kamaruzaman, 27, pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was also ordered to serve 10 months’ imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

Ruziman was charged with possessing nine pornographic pictures and a lewd video in his phone, in front of a rubber trading business in Kampung Ulu Atok Sega, here, at 11.45am, Sept 5, 2018.

He was charged under Section 292 (a) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail sentence of three years or a fine or both.

In his appeal, the man who was unrepresented, said that he acquired the materials from an application on his phone.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) prosecution officer Nazrul Nizam Mohd Zameri urged the court to impose a sentence that was commensurate with the crime. — Bernama