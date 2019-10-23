Rubber tapper fined RM8,000 for selling obscene pictures online

PETALING JAYA: A rubber tapper was fined RM8,000 or one year’s jail by the sessions court after pleading guilty to selling nude pictures of women online in July last year.

The accused, Ruziman Kamaruzaman, 27, made the plea after the interpreter read the charge before Judge Azwarnida Affandi.

According to the charge, Ruziman was accused of using a Telegram application called “Man Ccm” to sell obscene pictures online at a house in Bandar Damansara Perdana here at 12.34am on July 1, 2018.

He was charged under Section 233(2) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and could be sentenced under Section 233(3) of the same act which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail up to one year or both upon conviction.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) prosecution officer Nazrul Nizam Mohd Zameri sought a commensurating punishment as the offence by the accused had brought shame to the victims and families.

The accused who was not represented appealed for a lighter sentence as he did not have a steady income and has to support both his parents. — Bernama