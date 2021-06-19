Rubber tapper loses RM99,000 EPF savings in love scam

SEREMBAN: A rubber tapper in Kampung Baru Cina Air Hitam, Jempol near here lost RM99,000 after being duped in a love scam via social media.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the 58-year-old man, a private sector retiree and now working as a rubber tapper, claimed to have met a Singaporean woman through Facebook and the woman had claimed to be living in Australia.

Hoo said the complainant said he had lost his savings in the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) after trusting the woman who had financial problems and needed to resolve some business dealings.

“They had been in a virtual relationship since early February, communicating solely through the WhatsApp application and never making any phone or video calls throughout this period.

“Throughout the relationship, the woman told him about the crude oil business that she was doing overseas and had asked the man to loan her money to complete some business dealings,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

He said the complainant agreed to lend the woman a sum of money and made six transactions totalling RM99,000 on June 9 and 10.

Hoo added that the complainant only realised he had been deceived when the woman once again asked the complainant to deposit a sum of RM131,000 on the grounds that her company’s financial problems were still unresolved.

Police urge the public to be cautious and not become easily entangled in love matters through social media to avoid falling victim to fraud. -Bernama