Rubiah: Kemas kindergarten teacher salary restructuring still in initial stage

BANGI: The proposal to restructure the salaries of teachers of the Department of Community Development (Kemas) kindergarten, according to qualification and experience, is still at the initial discussion stage, said Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister, Datuk Rubiah Wang (pix).

She said that, currently, the proposal is still in the engagement process between Kemas and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), and has not yet been discussed with the Public Service Department.

“The proposal (of salary restructuring) is there, but it is still at an early stage. Insya-Allah, we will take this matter further and see how it develops,” she told the media, after attending the 2022 Kemas Excellent Service Award (APC) ceremony, here today.

In May, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that KKDW intended to implement salary restructuring for kindergarten teachers under Kemas, based on their qualifications.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that the current salary scheme is not based on qualifications, and is unfair because there are educators at Tabika Kemas who have diplomas and degrees, but are not given due recognition by the government.

Meanwhile, Rubiah, in her speech, called on Kemas staff to continue to provide the best service by ensuring that the government machinery moves effectively, as well as implementing policies and making every government aspiration a success.

“As civil servants, we cannot remain comfortable at a certain level of achievement. The expectations of customers or the people towards public services are getting higher day by day, and this situation certainly urges us to make continuous reforms.

Earlier, Rubiah presented the awards to 156 Kemas officers and staff from the headquarters, Federal Territories, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, the Kuala Lumpur Kemas Training Institute and the Melaka Kemas Training Centre. -Bernama