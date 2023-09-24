Rubiah Wang: All Kemas preschools to enjoy internet access

KUCHING: The Community Development Department (Kemas) has entered into a strategic partnership with Telekom Malaysia to provide internet facilities in all its preschools (tabika), said Rural and Regional Development Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

She said a total of 51 tabika in Sarawak have benefited from the collaboration so far and it will be continued in phases.

The ministry remains committed to ensuring that Kemas tabika children in rural areas, especially in Sarawak, are not left behind in this digital age,“ she said at the closing ceremony of the state-level Kemas Potential Day today.

According to her, the department also plans to gradually provide equipment or digital devices such as smart TVs, laptops and internet access to the preschools it manages across the state.

She said this goes hand in hand with the 21st-century learning that has changed the environment of early childhood education which has become even more challenging with today’s rapid technological development.

Kemas Tabika Potential Day is an annual activity at district or parliamentary, state and national levels, to produce children who excel in academics, sports and other talents.-Bernama