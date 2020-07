KUALA LUMPUR: Pandemonium broke out in the Dewan Rakyat when the motion to remove the Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof was tabled today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had put forward the motion to remove the Speaker because there is another candidate.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked the Speaker to rule whether the motion was valid but the Speaker refused to do so.

Mohamad Ariff stated that he would be sticking to his decision to allow four people, two from the government backbenchers and two from the opposition to debate the motion for 10 minutes each.