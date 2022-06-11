Ruckus in Tenom: Sabah CM wants supporters to stay calm

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has asked the public, especially supporters of political parties in the state not to get emotional and to remain calm following the incident of a disturbance outside the nomination centre for the Tenom parliamentary seat yesterday.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman said he condemned violence and disorder in any form that disturbed public order throughout the 15th General Election (GE15) period.

“I also urge the authorities to investigate the cause of the incident,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

Earlier, a video clip showing a commotion caused by party supporters that occurred outside of the nomination centre at the Dewan DSB Antanom here went viral on social media.

The incident forced security personnel to release tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The police have confirmed the incident and the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said he was waiting for a detailed report on the matter.

Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony claimed that the Election Commission had rejected his nomination papers to contest the Tenom seat at the last minute, which was after he went through the nomination process smoothly and without any problems. - Bernama