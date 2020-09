KUALA LUMPUR: The government plans to build the Rukun Negara Park in Labuan in the near future, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

He said that the public park will be built in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Rukun Negara, thus becoming a landmark for future generations, and Labuan has been chosen due to its strategic location near two states, Sabah and Sarawak.

“A dedicated public park such as this has a certain ‘soul’ and meaning. It is not just an ordinary park. The existence of this park can also help further enhance appreciation of Rukun Negara itself,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Federal Territory-level public feedback session on the National Unity Action Plan (PTPN) for 2021-2025, here today.

The session is part of efforts by the Ministry of National Unity to obtain feedback, suggestions and insightful views from all parties regarding the PTPN draft, which will be implemented in January 2021.

Annuar said that the development of the public park, which will be implemented with the participation and contribution of various parties including individuals, would be discussed and detailed with the Labuan Corporation.

“Apart from inviting experts from the National Landscape Department and private consultants, we have also contacted specific individuals who want to contribute such as artefacts for the development of this park,” he said. — Bernama