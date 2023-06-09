Rukun Negara Sketch Competition instills patrotism among students

SHAH ALAM: The Rukun Negara Sketch Competition, organised by the Department of Information (JaPen), is aimed at educating students to understand and appreciate the five principles to create a society that loves the country.

Selangor JaPen director Normaizatul Akmal Tujad said the competition is also a platform to instill patriotism in conjunction with the National Month and Malaysia Day this Sept 16, adding that Rukun Negara is used as the main theme to expose students, as actors and viewers, to understand the philosophy that acts as the core of the multicultural society in Malaysia.

The competition has received over 30 video applications for initial screening since last March, with the cooperation of the Selangor education department.

“The competition is based on groups of four to five students, assisted by group technical personnel and out of six videos from six secondary schools have been selected for the finals today, the sketch ‘Putik Pertiwi’ by Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sungai Besar of Sabak Bernam has emerged as champions,” she told reporters after the end of the competition at Sekolah Agama Menengah Tinggi Tengku Ampuan Jemaah today.

Normaizatul Akmal said the school won RM2,000 in cash, medals and participation certificates and wll represent the state at the national-level competition.

SMK Tinggi Klang’s sketch ‘Kisah Atok’ came in second with RM1,500 in cash prize, while SMK Seri Keramat’s sketch ‘Wira Perpaduan Semat Production’ won third place and RM1,000 in cash. -Bernama