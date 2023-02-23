Rulers briefed on economic situation, national security & defence

KUALA LUMPUR: The 261st Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara today was presented with the latest briefings on the country’s current economic situation, national security, and defence.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah also attended the meeting which was presided over by the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was present.

Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the briefing on the country’s current economic situation was presented by Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli, while Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani briefed the rulers on national security, and Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Affendi Buang briefed them on defence matters.

“Matters relating to new appointments were also discussed at the meeting, namely on the appointment of High Court judges, members of Public Service Commission and Election Commission, deputy chairman and members of Education Service Commission and several constitutional matters,” he said in a statement.

The two-day meeting is being attended by Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar of Johor, Tuanku Muhriz of Negeri Sembilan and Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah of Kedah.

Pahang is being represented by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, while Perlis is represented by Raja Muda Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Kelantan, by Crown Prince Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra.

Also in attendance were the Governor of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, the Governor of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and the Governor of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. Sarawak is being represented by State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar.

All the rulers are being accompanied by their respective Menteri Besar, and Governors by their Chief Ministers, except for the Sarawak State Assembly Speaker who was accompanied by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan. - Bernama