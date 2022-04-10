Ruling on bringing children to Ramadan, Aidilfitri bazaars to be enforced

MALACCA: Melaka will enforce the ruling on bringing children to Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars next week to ensure their safety and prevent them from Covid-19 infection.

State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Zaidi Attan said it would be in line with the Health Ministry’s advice that crowded places were bad for children, especially those who had not received the Covid-19 vaccination.

He told reporters this after visiting the Melaka Grand Ramadan Bazaar Jalan Hang Tuah here last night.

He said he would also meet the 62 organisers of the Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars to ensure they understand, comply with and implement the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs), especially on physical distancing.

“As I have said before, the first week is for us to‘ educate ’traders, organisers and visitors about the SOPs at the bazaar,” he added.

In another a development, Zaidi said efforts were being made to get more young people to become entrepreneurs.

“Maybe we can have the asnaf (those eligible to receive tithe) with potential to give them the opportunity to do business during Ramadan, or we can set up a permanent hawker centre, like the one at Leypark Station, because there are many asnaf who are successful entrepreneurs and now want to contribute,” he added. - Bernama