Ruling on wearing of face mask during Aidilfitri to be announced: Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said he would discuss with the Director-General of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and the Mufti of the Federal Territory regarding the wearing of face mask during Aidilfitri prayer.

He said although wearing the mask would be a good preventive measure following the current increase in Covid-19 cases, any decision to make it compulsory will have to be referred to the two institutions first.

“In Islam, we are encouraged to be careful, especially in terms of controlling the spread of Covid-19, but discussions have to be held with the relevant authorities first before any decision is made.

“For that, I will discuss with the Director General of Jakim (Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff) and the Federal Territory Mufti (Datuk Prof Madya Luqman Abdullah) whether there is a need to make it compulsory for the congregation to wear face masks when performing Aidilfitri prayer,“ he said when asked on the matter.

The Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail was reported today as saying that wearing the face mask is encouraged during the Aidilfitri prayer in the state and congregants are also encouraged to bring their own prayer mats due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases.

Met by reporters after appearing as a guest on Bernama Radio programme “Nota Rohani: Raikan Kemenangan Istiqamah Beribadah” Mohd Na’im said the outcome of the discussion would be discussed by the Federal Territories Fatwa Committee before a final decision on the matter is made.

Meanwhile, he suggested that every state take the necessary precautionary measures, including using the approach by Perlis to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

According to the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, the date for the sighting of the new moon of Syawal is set on Thursday, April 20 or 29th of Ramadan 1444 Hijrah at 29 selected locations nationwide. - Bernama