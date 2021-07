KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry and Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP) in collaboration with the Grand Seasons Hotel will set up Rumah Prihatin@Grand Seasons to help ease the burden of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said voluntary activities related to the pandemic control services would be carried out at the welfare hotel, which would operate in stages beginning July 15.

“The hotel will be handed over to a group of non-governmental organisations (NGO) led by YWP for welfare purposes.

“This is a platform to gather, coordinate and treat those who are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It is done jointly with the support of volunteers, associations, corporate organisations and NGOs,” he told a press conference here today.

Rumah Prihatin@Grand Seasons offers five main components in line with the Wilayah Cakna and Wilayah Prihatin concepts to assist the people more proactively, he said.

“The five components are Prihatin Kitchen, Prihatin Accommodations, Prihatin Mental Health Services, Prihatin Vaccination Services, and Jejak Prihatin Operation Centre.

“We are also reviewing whether some of the 300 rooms in the hotel are suitable to be used as quarantine centre for low-risk Covid-19 cases,” he added. — Bernama