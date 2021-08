KUALA LUMPUR: Public and corporate support must continue for Rumah Prihatin@Grand Seasons in Jalan Pahang to ensure it remains in operation.

Rumah Prihatin founder Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said media publicity on programmes implemented at Rumah Prihatin@Grand Seasons would help attract more support and aid from various parties.

“Rumah Prihatin belongs to the people. If the people themselves do not support, and more aid items are shipped out rather than in, then Rumah Prihatin might not last very long,” he told reporters after the launch of a rice vending machine at Rumah Prihatin@Grand Seasons today.

Rumah Prihatin@GrandSeasons, which opened on July 15, is an initiative that operates as a welfare hotel for people impacted by Covid-19, especially for Federal Territory residents such as the urban poor and those facing mental health issues.

Annuar, who is Minister of Communications and Multimedia, said the support of various parties could help Rumah Prihatin, which is run by volunteers and non-governmental organisations, to add more rice vending machines.

The rice vending machine launched today dispenses one tonne of rice per day with each recipient eligible for a maximum of three kilogrammes by bringing their own container.

Annuar also encouraged various parties to donate new and used toys that are still in good condition to Toy Bank Prihatin at Rumah Prihatin@Grand Seasons.

Also launching Toy Bank Prihatin today, he said the programme aims to encourage the community to be sensitive to children’s mental health.

Parents can bring their children to the Toy Bank to get toys for free.

Annuar also said Jelajah Prihatin volunteers, a charity programme under Rumah Prihatin, would reach out to families in need to identify whether they were suffering from depression, needed follow-up action or assistance to purchase basic necessities.- Bernama