Rumah Selangorku 3.0 targets 60.000 housing units by 2025: MB

KLANG: The Rumah Selangorku 3.0 incentive, introduced by the state government, is expected to increase the stock of Rumah Selangorku, with a target of 60,000 units to be offered by 2025, said Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said that the new policy, which came into effect on Jan 3, was the state government’s inspiration in offering new options in the Rumah Selangorku project.

Rumah Selangorku 3.0 also adopted a new policy improvement, made by the state government, by taking into account various aspects such as development zones and components, specifications, development control and enforcement, he said.

“What is interesting about the Rumah Selangorku 3.0 incentive is that it offers a choice of units based on needs, namely for bachelors which are solo (one room) while for married people the duo (two rooms), trio and quad (three rooms) type,” he said.

He said this while speaking at the house key presentation to Rumah Selangorku buyers, and the handover of 30 units of the Smart Rent Scheme for the Rumah Selangorku Kemuning Idaman project here, today.

According to him the selling prices offered for the project start from RM114,750 per unit up to RM250,000 per unit, including legal costs, memorandum of transfer, and maintenance costs for two years by the developer.

“Through this new incentive, we have stepped into a new era in housing development which is more sustainable and conducive, and it is hoped that it can provide good momentum in stimulating the housing construction sector in Selangor,” he said.

In the meantime, he said that up to Jan 1, a total of 386 projects had been approved by the state government, involving 221,671 Rumah Selangorku units, including MBI Idaman and Rumah Harapan, with a total of 93 Rumah Selangorku projects completed and handover of house keys involving 33,071 units.

In addition, as many as 61 projects are under construction, involving 16,965 units of Rumah Selangorku, while the rest are projects which have not been built and are still in the planning stage to obtain development approval from local authorities and related agencies. - Bernama