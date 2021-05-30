Rumours against Pharmaniaga’s CoronaVac unfounded

PETALING JAYA: Over the past two weeks the social media has been abuzz with rumours about the quality of Sinovac LifeSciences Co Ltd’s Covid-19 vaccine, CoronaVac. The National Association of Patriots (Patriot) today spoke out against it.

Pharmaniaga Bhd is under the umbrella and the pride of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT), and its subsidiary is the sole distributor of CoronaVac, it said today.

In the current contention for vaccine market share, the public should be aware of sinister psychological warfare to cast aspersion on rival product, its president Brig-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji pointed out.

“There have been rumours stating that Pharmaniaga is incapable of repackaging and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine,” he said in a statement.

“Pharmaniaga is the largest distributor of pharmaceutical and medical products in the country since its incorporation in 1994. It is also involved in research and development, and the manufacturing of generic pharmaceuticals.

“Its plants are GMP (good manufacturing practice) certified, meaning having to conform to stringent regulatory measures. As a corporate entity, there should be no doubt that Pharmaniaga is capable of distributing the vaccine, whether it be the filled-and-finished doses or the finished doses direct from China.”

Mohamed Arshad said the dealing of the China’s Covid-19 vaccine is first based on government-to-government (G-to-G).

“Only after both governments have negotiated are the dealings passed down to the corporations involved, i.e., Sinovac LifeSciences Co Ltd of China and Malaysia’s Pharmaniaga LifeSciences Sdn Bhd. In contrast, the vaccines from other countries are dealt on the business-to-government basis, or B-to-G,” he said.

“Negotiation on a G-to-G basis allows for better negotiated deals that may also tie to other negotiated imports and exports, diplomatic and foreign policies. A very important factor in acquiring Covid-19 vaccine is the vaccine manufacturer’s insistence on being indemnified for any harm associated with the vaccine. China’s Sinovac is no different.

“However, a negotiated G-to-G deal is different compared to a B-to-G deal. In B-to-G deal, it has been reported that the vaccine manufacturer insisted on holding a nation’s asset in foreign land as insurance, besides the insistence on indemnity. Profits are of essence for the corporates, but not as much for governments.”