IPOH: Rumours of a political conflict in Perak have not dampened investors’ confidence in continuing to invest in the state.

State Investment, Industrial and Regional Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said instead investors were unperturbed over the rumours as they continued investing as the Pakatan Harapan state government had been running so well for the past nine months.

“That’s why they are expanding their business here,“ he told reporters after opening the China-Perak Government and Enterprise Collaborations Conference, here today.

Mohammad Nizar, who is also Amanah Perak deputy chairman, was asked whether rumours that the PH-led state government was on the verge of collapse had affected investment.

He said instead the value of investments in Perak, as well as investor applications had increased under the PH government stewardship.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority reported that Perak garnered RM2.4 billion in investment last year, he said, adding that, “this shows that investors have full confidence in the government”.

On the one-day conference, he said it was aimed at promoting bilateral trade between China’s Shunde municipal government in Guangdong province and the Perak government, as well as encouraging local entrepreneurs to acquire knowledge, especially manufacturing techniques from Chinese companies.

“Entrepreneurs from Shunde are welcome to Perak to invest in various areas, including construction and food,“ he said. — Bernama