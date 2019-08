KUALA LUMPUR: Every two years since 2005, the Buddhist organisation, Soka Gakkai Malaysia (SGM), has held a Run for Peace (RFP) event to promote harmony among all communities.

Being held in SGM’s Month of Peace – September – RFP 2019 will take place in 28 locations across the country beginning on Sept 1 in Sungai Petani, Kedah, and ending on Sept 22 in Pahang and Sabah.

Registration began in May and “in just over a month, 115,000 peace lovers have signed up,” said run programme director, Chia Kok Peng, in a statement.

According to its website — runforpeace.com.my — the distance at each place varies, ranging from 3.5km to 10km.

The message of the run, which occurs during the same time as the United Nations International Day of Peace on Sept 21, is that peace begins with you. — Bernama