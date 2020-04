KUALA LUMPUR: When the government initially extended the Movement Control Order (MCO) to April 14 to curb the spread of Covid-19, Mohd Bakri Mohd Amir began to feel overly anxious.

The prospect of staying at home longer was not the cause of this 40-year-old private-sector employee’s anxiety; he was more concerned about his parents who live alone in their kampung in Batu Berendam, Malacca, and worried about their food supply.

Mohd Bakri stays in Seremban while his younger brother and sister live in Kuala Lumpur.

“Seremban is not that far from Malacca but since the government kept reminding people not to balik kampung as we may unknowingly spread the virus to our families there, we all remained at home.

“One of my siblings had earlier bought enough supplies for up to March 31 for our parents. Then, when the MCO was extended, we became worried. Our parents are elderly – our father has hypertension while our mother is diabetic. Since they are in the high-risk group, we didn’t like the idea of them going out to buy essential products,” he told Bernama in a telephone interview.

LOOKOUT FOR A RUNNER

Mohd Bakri and his siblings then discussed the matter and they hatched the idea of either ordering groceries for their parents via online platforms or seeking the services of a “personal shopper” or runner to do the needful.

While such services were widely available in Kuala Lumpur and the bigger towns, they wondered if the service providers would serve folks living in kampungs.

Fortunately, with the help of Facebook, Mohd Bakri found a Malacca-based runner named Muhammad Rizanizam Abdul Hamid for his parents.

A former journalist with Harian Metro, Muhammad Rizanizam had promoted his services on his Facebook account which garnered positive comments from his clients. He charges about RM35 for his delivery service which, said Mohd Bakri, is reasonable.

“My siblings and I can rest easy knowing that our parents can get their groceries and vegetables without having to go to the shop or wet market. So far, the runner has made one delivery to my parents and he sent us a photo of him with the supplies at their house,” he said, adding that he would use the runner’s services until the end of MCO on April 28.

The first round of supplies included one kilogramme of ikan kembung, half kg of prawns, half kg of squid, four pieces of ikan cencaru, one kg coconut milk and vegetables such as cabbage, spring onion and kangkung.

GOOD BUSINESS

Muhammad Rizanizam, 39, embarked on his runner service by chance. For him, it was a case of “as one door closes, another opens”.

He said after he left Harian Metro, where he had worked for nine years, about a month ago, he started selling roti pelangi or “rainbow” bread to earn a living but he had to discontinue the business after the MCO was imposed.

He then decided to become a runner and promoted his service on Facebook. To his pleasant surprise, he received an overwhelming response, particularly from city folks who could not return to their kampungs.

“I’ve to limit my orders to five or six a day and at least two of these orders are made by children living in Johor and Seremban who want me to buy groceries for their parents in Malacca.

“They are grateful to me for providing this service. In fact, some of them pay me extra for my delivery service as they are happy their parents don’t have to go out and stand in long queues at supermarkets to buy necessities,” said the father of three.

Muhammad Rizanizam is also committed to hygienic practices amid the Covid-19 crisis. When he is busy shopping at wet markets and supermarkets on behalf of his clients, as well as making deliveries, he wears a long-sleeve shirt and gloves and changes his face mask thrice a day. In fact, he even wears a face shield when he goes shopping.

“I will usually cleanse my hands with a sanitiser before and after buying, and when I am in the car and just before I get down to deliver to my client.

“I leave the stuff in front of their door to comply with social distancing. You know how friendly and caring elderly people are ... they want to come outside to greet me but I tell them to stay safe inside the house. I also advise them to wash their hands properly,” he added. — Bernama