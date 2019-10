SEPANG: The Runway 3 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will undergo pavement rehabilitation works starting tomorrow, according to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) group CEO Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin.

He said in a statement today, as previously announced in September 2018, the work is being undertaken according to the plans outlined in the airport’s Runway Sustainability Master Plan.

He said Runway 3 would undergo a combination of partial and night closures for the next 9 and a half months until July 15, 2020.

“The team has taken all the necessary measures to inform all stakeholders involved ahead of time, especially the airline partners, to ensure that the passenger journey remains seamless throughout the initiative, as well as to allow the least disruption to flight operations and management for the airlines,“ he said.

This exercise would mainly involve pavement overlaying works to address potential future issues such as airfield pavement roughness that was identified through the Boeing Bump Index analysis conducted last year, he said. — Bernama