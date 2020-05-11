Rural Development Ministry appoints four new chairmen for its agencies

PUTRAJAYA: The Rural Development Ministry today announced the appointment of four chairmen for agencies under the ministry effective May 15.

They are Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Sukiman Sarmani who was appointed as chairman of Universiti Teknikal Mara Sdn Bhd (Unitek-Mara) and Datuk Seri Ahmad Azizi Ali as chairman of Mara Incorporated (Mara Inc).

Datuk Azrulnizam Abdul Aziz has been appointed as chairman of Pelaburan Mara Bhd (PMB) and Burhanuddin Md Radzi as chairman of the Malaysia Design Development Centre Sdn Bhd (DDEC).

Rural Development Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad in a statement today, said those who have been appointed were known for their great leadership, ability, expertise and experience and embody the spirit of the struggle in realising their agencies’ vision and mission.

He said with the appointment, the ministry was confident that Mara or Majlis Amanah Rakyat and its subsidiaries would continue to be guided by the aspirations and agenda to develop Bumiputera socio-economic status.

“This is to ensure that Mara’s three key areas of entrepreneurship, education and investment will be balanced and to serve as a strategic thrust to bring the Bumiputera agenda to the next level,” he said. — Bernama