Rural development ministry to request additional allocation following restructure

TANJUNG MALIM: The Rural Development Ministry is set to apply for an additional allocation of almost RM1 billion following the ministry’s restructuring in March.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the restructuring saw three agencies placed under the ministry, namely the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA), Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (FELCRA), and the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa).

He said Jakoa was previously placed under the Prime Minister’s Department while RISDA and FELCRA were under the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

“The additional budget is for the benefit of the rural communities and the Orang Asli, so I hope when it is tabled in the Dewan Rakyat, all the members of parliament (MPs) can approve it. This is to ensure the dividends and funds for the development of rubber and oil palm plantations can be distributed.

“The additional budget requested is quite high, as previously, the three agencies were under other ministries,” he said after opening the Semarak Merdeka programme with the Orang Asli community at Kampung Sungai Jentong, here today. - Bernama