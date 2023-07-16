Rural, regional development ministry aims to raise TVET graduates’ minimum wage

KEPALA BATAS: The Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) aims to raise the minimum salary for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates from RM1,500 to RM2,000.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said TVET not only teaches conventional subjects but should train a competent workforce in line with industrial revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0).

“What I’m doing is transformation... for us to move towards IR 4.0. The government is committed to raising TVET.

“InsyaAllah, a new policy by the Education Minister with the cooperation of the Higher Education Minister, and 10 other ministries for us to revamp and we will turn into a developed nation, InsyaAllah, under the leadership of the Prime Minister’s (PM) MADANI government,“ he told reporters during a TVET community chat session at the TVET@KKDW 2023 Expo with featuring Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today.

The deputy prime minister also shared that 92.5 per cent of TVET graduates managed to secure jobs.

Also at the event, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and Ni Hsin EV Tech Sdn Bhd exchanged memoranda of understanding (MOU) as a strategic partnership to boost entrepreneurial aspects and technical skills.-Bernama