Rural, Regional Development Ministry outlines four main focus

KUALA LUMPUR: The Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) has outlined four main focus to boost its function in efforts to increase rural development, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said.

The Rural and Regional Development Minister said that it involved rural infrastructure, human capital, entrepreneurial and economic programmes with 22 quick win and 19 game changer programmes that will be implemented periodically.

To ensure the programmes can be implemented effectively and comprehensively, he said a task force will be established, comprising members from representatives of ministry agencies and led by the ministry secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun in an overseeing role.

“When Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) branded this ministry, he expected and desired high achievements that would assist in providing satisfaction (through ministry service and programmes) to target groups, like rural communities.

“To measure the level of satisfaction, it’s not based on just the output and outcome, but encompasses the effectiveness of each programme,” he said at a media conference after attending the ministry’s strategic direction workshop here today.

Ahmad Zahid said his ministry intended to close the economic gap between rural and urban areas, and to reduce migration of rural residents to urban areas due to the lack of job opportunities, especially the youth.

“Through existing programmes and those in the future, we intend to create more jobs, open up more entrepreneurial opportunities for rural communities, as well as other changes.

“We will use the Blue Ocean Strategy and Red Ocean Strategy and widen inter-agency cooperation as well as brainstorm with various parties,” he said.

He also urged the corporate sector and non-governmental organisations (NGO) to work together with the ministry to make every programme a success and empower rural communities.

On the workshop, Ahmad Zahid said the three-day programme that began last Friday aimed to discuss and detail every initiative and programme framework that encompassed four main focus to ensure they achieved their set objectives. - Bernama