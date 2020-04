PETALING JAYA: The government should not delay in announcing an economic rescue package for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), DAP leader Lim Kit Siang (pix) said today.

He urged Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to give top priority to SMEs to ensure that Malaysia can win the war to restart the economic engine without suffering an economic catastrophe after winning the war against the resurgence of Covid-19 outbreak.

“The survival of businesses is the key to economic resilience and employment sustainability, which is why the government must ensure that businesses, being the engines of the economy, driver of growth and providers of employment, could survive the Covid-19 pandemic,” Lim said in a statement.

“The world is fighting a world war and our challenge and responsibility is to win not only the invisible global war against Covid-19 but to be able to restart the Malaysian economic engine without suffering an economic catastrophe after the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The MP for Iskandar Puteri pointed out that SMEs are very tight in cash flow and they expect no cash inflow at least three months due to the month-long Movement Control Order (MCO).