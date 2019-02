KUALA LUMPUR: A Russian couple who were seen endangering a baby during a “performance” at Bukit Bintang here, have been arrested.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said that the arrest was made following reports made by the public.

They will be remanded tomorrow.

“The Russian couple, aged 28 and 27 years old, were arrested during their street performance along Jalan Raja Abdullah today,” he told reporters at the Duta toll plaza here after visiting police’s Ops Selamat operation, here today.

It is learnt that the couple entered the country as tourists last Friday via Thailand.

A 90-second video of their performance went viral on Facebook yesterday. In the video, the Caucasian man was seen flippantly holding a baby and swinging the child vigorously. He appeared to be part of a group of Caucasians at the time.

Also seen in the video were curious onlookers who had gathered around the man and the baby.

The video caused outrage among netizens.